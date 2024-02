Rutta posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Rutta snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Filip Zadina's third-period tally. The 33-year-old Rutta has been solid in a top-four role this season, picking up 13 points, 48 shots on net, 54 hits, 78 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 50 appearances. His offense isn't high enough to carry much value in standard fantasy formats.