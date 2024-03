Rutta (lower body) is still day-to-day and won't be an option against the Flyers on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Rutta isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse but with 16 points in 56 games this season, the blueliner could reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since his rookie season with Chicago back in 2017-18. Even once cleared to play, Rutta should reclaim a spot in the lineup, perhaps at the expense of Jacob MacDonald.