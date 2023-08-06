Rutta (abdomen) was traded to San Jose on Sunday as part of a three-team deal with Pittsburgh and Montreal.

The Sharks also obtained Mikael Granlund and a 2024 first-round pick, which is top-10 protected, from the Penguins as well as Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens. Erik Karlsson, who was the big piece in the trade, was dealt to Pittsburgh. Rutta could be ready for training camp after undergoing core muscle surgery in April. He was initially given an 8-10 week timetable for his recovery. The 33-year-old blueliner accounted for three goals, six assists, 70 blocked shots and 71 hits over 56 games last season. Rutta could occupy a spot on San Jose's second pairing going into the 2023-24 campaign.