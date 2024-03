Rutta notched an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

This was Rutta's fourth game back from a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four usage, but playing for a low-scoring team will keep his offense down. He's produced 16 points, 60 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 60 hits and a minus-19 rating through 60 appearances this season.