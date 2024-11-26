Rutta logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

The helper was Rutta's first point since Opening Night. The 34-year-old defenseman has been limited to two helpers, 25 shots on net, 23 hits, 39 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 24 appearances this season. He's not known for his offense, but this has been a poor first seven weeks of the campaign by any measure. It's unclear if Rutta will be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup once Marc-Edouard Vlasic (back) is ready to debut.