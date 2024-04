Rutta scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Rutta ended a six-game slump by scoring the Sharks' first goal. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 68 hits, 110 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 69 appearances. Rutta is one goal and one point shy of his career highs in those respective categories, and he's got two more games to add to his totals.