Rutta provided two assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Rutta is warm right now, earning four points over the last three games, all wins for the Sharks. He played a key role Tuesday, setting up Ryan Carpenter for the game-tying goal in the third period and Tomas Hertl for the game-winner in overtime. Rutta has 10 points, 38 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 36 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 42 appearances. The 33-year-old may see a larger role while Mario Ferraro (undisclosed) is out.