Rutta scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

It was his first goal of the season. Rutta beat Calvin Pickard with a snap shot from the high slot with Yaroslav Askarov on the San Jose bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. Rutta has five points in 36 games this season, but two of those (one goal, one assist) have come in the last two games. His on-ice value is tied to shot blocking -- he has 52 this season. But that doesn't help enough in fantasy. There are better low-offense shot blockers on the wire for your specialist spot.