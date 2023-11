Rutta (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Kraken, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rutta was initially injured in the first period, briefly returned to action and then left for good in the second. The 33-year-old has just one assist over 19 contests for the Sharks this season. If Rutta misses time, Marc-Edouard Vlasic may have a chance to get back in the lineup.