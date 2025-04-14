Rutta (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Canucks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rutta recently missed over two months due to a lower-body injury, but he had been back in action over the last two games, recording a goal, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 20:21 of ice time. However, he'll sit out in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. The 34-year-old's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be at home against the Oilers on Wednesday.