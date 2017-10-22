Hansen pitched in an assist Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Sharks lost to the Islanders 5-3 on the road.

The Dane is off to an incredibly slow start, as this was his first point in seven games. Hansen is in the final stage of a four-year, $10 million contract originally procured by the Canucks, and we can certainly see him walking as an unrestricted free agent if he continues to stumble with the Sharks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories