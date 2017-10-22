Hansen pitched in an assist Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Sharks lost to the Islanders 5-3 on the road.

The Dane is off to an incredibly slow start, as this was his first point in seven games. Hansen is in the final stage of a four-year, $10 million contract originally procured by the Canucks, and we can certainly see him walking as an unrestricted free agent if he continues to stumble with the Sharks.