Sharks' Jannik Hansen: Held off scoresheet
Hansen was held pointless in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
After struggling to find consistent ice time earlier this season, Hansen's now skated in six of San Jose's last seven games averaging 13:48 of ice time. However, the 31-year-old has still only recorded one point thus far in 2017-18, and Hansen could potentially be in danger of missing the 20-point plateau for the first time since 2009-10.
