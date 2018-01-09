Sharks' Jannik Hansen: Riding pine
Hansen was a healthy scratch Sunday during a 4-1 defeat to Winnipeg.
Hansen has now been scratched in four of San Jose's last five, but did tally an assist in his only action Friday against Ottawa. The 31-year-old has only mustered four assists in 26 games this season averaging 12:44 of ice time per contest, and currently isn't on pace to match his 20 point total he put up in 2016-17. With San Jose having plenty of depth at both wings, it appears it'll be hard for Hansen to shake the press box consistently save for injuries .
