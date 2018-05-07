Hansen was absent from the Sharks' lineup for the entire postseason.

Considering Hansen consistently served as a healthy scratch throughout the year, it shouldn't come as a shock coach Peter Deboer opted not to use him. Even when the winger did dress, he was limited to a mere 12:02 of ice time. The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent July 1 and may try to find a team that will give him a more significant role.