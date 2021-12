Weatherby notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Weatherby had the secondary assist on Erik Karlsson's breakaway tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Weatherby has done alright for himself in a bottom-six role, collecting six points, 25 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-8 rating in 25 contests. He sees some power-play time on the second unit, so he could be worth a look in deep formats.