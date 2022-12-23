Megna produced an assist and a fighting major in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Megna was a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Flames, but it was just a one-game absence. He showed some spark in his return to the lineup, saucing a pass to set up Erik Karlsson's opening goal 44 seconds into the game. In the second period, Megna fought Matt Dumba. Megna's assist ended a four-game point drought, and he now has nine helpers through 32 contests. He's added 38 hits, 44 blocked shots, 32 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-5 rating. The 30-year-old will typically pair with Karlsson, though Tuesday's absence shows Megna is not guaranteed a spot in the lineup.