Megna recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Megna has played in six of the Sharks' eight games this year. The 29-year-old has done alright when in the lineup, recording three helpers and a plus-1 rating while adding four shots on net, six hits and five blocked shots. When he plays, he's often paired alongside Erik Karlsson at even strength, but Megna doesn't see much usage on special teams. Even if he was securely in the lineup, he's unlikely to sustain his offense well enough to make an impact in fantasy.