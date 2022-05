Megna secured a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Sharks on Monday.

Megna played in 44 games for the Sharks this season, a new career high, in which he garnered two goals, six helpers and 71 hits while averaging 19:07 of ice time. While the 29-year-old blueliner could earn himself a permanent spot in the lineup during training camp, he offers limited offensive upside and therefore shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, heading into next season.