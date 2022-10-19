Megna earned his second assist this season Tuesday, but the Sharks remained winless following a 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Megna, a 29-year-old defenseman whose career high in points is eight, is on a half-point per game pace. He's definitely on a roll. In 44 appearances last season, Megna produced just two goals and six assists. In four games this season, Megna has already compiled two assists. Megna's offense may be increasing because he is averaging over 20 shifts a game. It's too early to call Megna a defensive sleeper.