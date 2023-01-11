Megna scored a goal on three shots, added three hits, blocked three shots, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Megna provided an insurance tally in the third period, burying an assist from defense partner Erik Karlsson. The goal was Megna's first since April 14, 2022. The 30-year-old blueliner is not known for his offense, but he's put up a career-high 10 points with 39 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 48 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 39 outings in a top-four role this season.