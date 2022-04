Megna notched two assists and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Megna helped out on goals by Tomas Hertl and Nick Bonino in the first two periods of the game. These were Megna's first points since he missed one game with a head injury. The defenseman has two goals, five helpers, 36 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and 67 hits through 41 contests overall while mainly serving as a top-four option this season.