Megna posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Facing his former team, Megna was able to get on the scoresheet. He set up the second of Erik Karlsson's three goals in this contest. Megna is up to four assists, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, four shots on net and two PIM through 10 contests. When he's in the lineup, he's often alongside Karlsson on the top defense pairing, though Megna is not safe from the occasional healthy scratch.