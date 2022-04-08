Megna notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Megna had a shot attempt in the first period that was redirected in by Nick Bonino. This was Megna's second assist in his last three games, though that's an unusually strong run of offense for the 29-year-old blueliner. He's at four points, 31 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 54 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 33 contests this season. That matches his scoring output from his last campaign of NHL action in 2018-19. As a defensive presence, Megna has been relied on for top-four minutes for the Sharks in 2021-22.