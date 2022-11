Megna posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Megna has posted three assists over the last eight games. He helped out on a Logan Couture tally in the third period of Thursday's loss. For the season, Megna is at six helpers, 15 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating in 17 appearances, serving as a defensive presence alongside Erik Karlsson on the top pairing.