Megna notched an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Megna picked up his fifth helper of the year on a Tomas Hertl goal early in the third period. Two of Megna's assists have come in the last five games. The 29-year-old blueliner has a fairly steady role as the defensive counterbalance to Erik Karlsson on the top pairing. Through 14 outings, Megna's racked up a plus-2 rating, 10 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and four PIM, though he remains in search of his first goal of the season.