Megna posted a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Megna found Logan Couture for a game-tying tally in the second period. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Megna, who continues to see top-four minutes in a defensive role. The 29-year-old blueliner has eight helpers, 26 shots, 37 blocks, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances.