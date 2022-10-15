Megna produced an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Megna set up Evgeny Svechnikov for the Sharks' lone goal of the game. The assist was Megna's first point in two games this year. The 29-year-old was paired with Erik Karlsson at even strength, though Megna is more likely to fill a defensive role if they remain together throughout the year. He had eight points, 92 blocked shots and 71 hits in 44 contests last year, so he shouldn't be considered a reliable source of offense.