Sharks' Jayden Halbgewachs: Pens entry-level contract with Team Teal

Halbgewachs signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has been associated with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors since the 2012-13 campaign. Halbgewachs has a ridiculous 35 goals in 36 games for that junior club this season, making it clear that he's ready for a new challenge.

