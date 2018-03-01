Sharks' Jayden Halbgewachs: Scores 60th goal of season for WHL Moose Jaw

Halbgewachs scored his 60th goal of the season in WHL Moose Jaw's 5-2 win over Kootenay on Wednesday.

Undrafted due to his small stature (5-foot-8, 165 pounds), Halbgewachs signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks in late December. He has 110 goals over the past two seasons for Moose Jaw and he already has 110 points in 63 games in the 2017-18 campaign. Dominating the WHL are an overager is one thing, but scoring on a consistent basis at the professional level is another thing entirely. Odds are that Halbgewachs is nothing more than a really good junior player, but the Sharks made a smart move by signing him. The deal has no potential downside for San Jose.