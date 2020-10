Halbgewachs signed a two-year, two-way deal worth $725,000 AAV with the Sharks on Monday according to CapFriendly.com.

Halbgewachs has spent the last two years with AHL San Jose, scoring exactly 35 points in each of those seasons. The 23-year-old has yet to suit up for an NHL contest and likely won't have a big role with the big club next season.