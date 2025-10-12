Skinner scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Skinner has two goals in as many games to begin the year, and he's added six shots on net and four hits. The 33-year-old has made the most of a third-line role, though he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit, which gives him a path to better scoring situations. He's got enough of a history as a successful scorer to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, but Skinner can also be maddeningly streaky.