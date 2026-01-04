Skinner notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning.

Skinner found success alongside Pavol Regenda, who had a hat trick in the loss. The 33-year-old Skinner has three points over his last two contests after going 13 games without getting on the scoresheet. He lost time to a lower-body injury in that span as well. Skinner's now at 10 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 28 appearances this season. With a bottom-six role when he plays and the potential to be a healthy scratch when the team is healthier, Skinner has low upside in fantasy.