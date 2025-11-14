Skinner (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Skinner needed help off the ice after taking a hard fall early in the first period. He was unable to put weight on his right leg as he exited, Max Miller of NHL.com reports. If Skinner misses time, which appears likely based on the nature of the injury, the Sharks would need to make a roster move for a forward, or they could opt to dress seven defensemen.