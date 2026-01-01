Skinner scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Skinner gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead late in the second period on a power play. With the tally, he is up to five goals, eight points and 46 shots on net through 27 appearances this season. The 33-year-old winger's goal Wednesday was his first since Nov. 2, as he has been in and out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. While he lacks the high-end point production needed for most fantasy formats, his role on the Sharks' top power play makes him worth monitoring if he can get hot.