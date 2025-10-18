Skinner scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Skinner has moved up to the top line in recent games, and it's paying off as he builds chemistry with Macklin Celebrini. Through four games, Skinner has three goals, one helper and 10 shots on net. The 33-year-old winger has handled top-six minutes in previous NHL stops, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to thrive in that spot for the Sharks.