Skinner scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Skinner has two goals and three assists over his last five contests. That has helped the 33-year-old regain a stable spot on the third line after being an occasional scratch in December following his return from a lower-body injury. Skinner is up to six goals, 12 points, 53 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 31 appearances this season, so he still doesn't carry a lot of fantasy value in most formats.