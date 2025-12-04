Skinner (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Dallas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Skinner will be in action for the first time since Nov. 13 versus Calgary, a stretch of 10 games on injured reserve due to his lower-body problem. The veteran winger has tallied just one goal in his last 13 outings and may be hard-pressed to reach the 20-goal threshold for the second straight year.