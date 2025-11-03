Skinner scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Skinner has two points over four games since he was a healthy scratch versus the Wild on Oct. 26. The 33-year-old winger has mostly filled a bottom-six role since then, though he was listed on the second line and saw 14:44 of ice time Sunday, which was a game that saw the Sharks dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Skinner is at four goals, six points, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 12 outings this season. He doesn't offer much category coverage, and his offense is unlikely to be strong enough to make up for that.