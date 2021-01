Viel was placed on the taxi squad by the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 23-year-old is expected to spend his time bouncing between the minors and the taxi squad this season, as he's yet to make his NHL debut. Viel was a solid contributor for AHL San Jose last season, racking up 13 goals and 30 points in 54 games. Both Viel and Alex Chmelevski will likely reside on the taxi squad until the AHL season gets underway.