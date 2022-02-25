Viel notched an assist, four hits and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Viel set up a Jasper Weatherby goal in the first period. In the second, Viel obliged Zdeno Chara's invitation for a fight in the veteran defenseman's record-breaking 1,652nd career game. A trip to the sin bin is a regular occurrence for Viel, who has 69 PIM in addition to four points, 17 shots on net and 47 hits through 17 appearances. His lack of offense in a fourth-line role limits his fantasy value to the deepest formats that reward his grit.