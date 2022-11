Viel was promoted from the minors Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Even with his promotion, Viel is far from guaranteed to suit up during the Sharks' four-game road trip, though an injury to Jonah Gadjovich (illness) could open the door. In the minors this year, the 25-year-old Viel has notched three goals and two assists in 18 contracts.