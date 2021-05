Viel (eye) left Saturday's game versus the Coyotes in the first period, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Viel engaged in a scuffle with Michael Bunting in the first period, and Bunting caught Viel in the eye during the physical battle. The 24-year-old Viel wasn't able to return, and he may be held out of the lineup if he's still battling the injury ahead of Wednesday's season finale versus the Golden Knights.