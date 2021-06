Viel (eye) signed a two-year extension with San Jose on Monday.

Viel was scoreless in 11 games during his first taste of NHL action this season, recording a minus-7 rating and 22 hits in the process. He missed the final game of the regular season with an eye injury after fighting the Coyotes' Michale Bunting but he's expected to be ready for training camp. The 24-year-old winger will likely see most of his playing time in a bottom-six role next season.