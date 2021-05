Viel (eye) won't play in Wednesday's season finale against Vegas, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Viel is dealing with eye irritation as a result of Saturday's scrap with Arizona's Michael Bunting. The 24-year-old Viel appeared in 11 games with the Sharks this season but failed to notch his first NHL point. He'll have plenty of time to heal up this offseason.