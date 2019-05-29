Sharks' Jeffrey Viel: Signs two-year deal

Viel inked a two-year contract with San Jose on Wednesday.

Aftering making the jump from juniors last season, Viel tallied 11 goals and 11 assists in 68 appearances for AHL San Jose. The undrafted winger figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign continuing to develop his game in the minors, but could be called upon should the injuries pile up for the Sharks.

