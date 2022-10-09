site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sharks-jeffrey-viel-waived-by-sharks | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sharks' Jeffrey Viel: Waived by Sharks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Viel was placed on waivers Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Viel has just five points in 45 career NHL games. He could split time between the AHL and NHL levels again this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read