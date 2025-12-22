Huntington scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-3 win over Ontario on Sunday.

Huntington has seven points over his last six outings. The 27-year-old forward is too old for prospect status, but he's put up 16 points over 27 outings in the AHL this year, which could be turning some heads. Huntington would likely see fourth-line usage if he gets called up to the Sharks -- he has yet to make his NHL debut.