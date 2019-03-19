Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld: 2018-19 WHL Scoring Champion
Blichfeld (114 points) won the 2018-19 WHL Scoring Championship.
The Portland Winterhawks winger beat out Moose Jaw forward Tristin Langan by just one point for the honor. Blichfeld's career-high in points in a WHL season prior to this year was just 58, so few could have seen this explosion coming. A native of Denmark and originally a seventh-round pick (210th overall) of San Jose in 2016, Blichfeld signed his entry-level deal with the Sharks in December 2017. He will move on to the AHL this coming fall.
