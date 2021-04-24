Blichfeld will be promoted to San Jose's active roster and play Saturday against Minnesota, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Blichfeld will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Saturday's contest. He's gone scoreless while picking up 12 PIM through two NHL appearances this season.
