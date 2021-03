Blichfeld was recalled from AHL San Jose to the taxi squad Tuesday, Brian Truong of Mustang News reports.

Blichfeld has excelled in the minors so far this year, generating six goals and three helpers over six games. He went pointless over three games with the big club last year, but he could be close to his next NHL opportunity. For now, the 22-year-old is eligible to practice and travel with the NHL team while on the taxi squad.